Gee what message was it that she wanted to send? Sounds pretty hoax-like…

Via Des Moines Register:

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of starting a small fire at a Des Moines mosque Thursday morning, police said.

At about 10 a.m., Des Moines firefighters and police were called to the Islamic Center of Des Moines, 6201 Franklin Ave., where there had been a small fire on the carpet, according to a Des Moines police report.

The fire was extinguished by the mosque’s staff by the time firefighters arrived, police said.

Keep reading…