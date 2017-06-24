The next crisis for a black robed social justice warrior.

Via Fox News:

President Trump called for the laws to be enforced that prevent immigrants from receiving welfare until five years after they arrive in the U.S.

Immigrants “must be able to support themselves financially,” the president said at an Iowa rally Wednesday.

The average federal welfare benefits of immigrant-headed households, legal or illegal, is $6234, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

Fifty-one percent of immigrant-headed households used at least one welfare program in 2012, as compared to 30 percent of native households, the Center reported.

