Now, sue for inciting to riot and get it back…

Via Biz Pac Review:

Even though former Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in the shooting death of Michael Brown, on Tuesday a federal judge approved a settlement in the wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Brown’s parents, Michael Brown Sr. and Lezley McSpadden.

On Friday, the City of Ferguson confirmed the amount with News 4 – $1.5 million to be paid “by its insurance carrier on behalf of multiple defendants” which included Darren Wilson, former Police Chief Tom Jackson, and the City of Ferguson.

Lezley McSpadden, if you’ll recall, is the wife of Brown’s stepfather, Louis Head, who “consoled” McSpadden and a crowd of protesters after the shooting by shouting “Burn this motherf—er down” and “Burn this bitch down.”

Keep reading…