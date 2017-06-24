A Conservative who is actually a conservative and doesn’t believe the court makes laws, what a concept!

When newly-minted Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch joined originalist stalwart Clarence Thomas in a 7-2 dissent that reads like something the founders would have written, any conservatives who might have been concerned about Gorsuch somehow being another David Souter probably stopped worrying.

Indeed, Gorsuch’s first dissent, penned almost two weeks after drafting his first majority opinion, offers fascinating insight into the new justice’s thought processes (hint: It’s a lot more Scalia than Souter).

The case, Perry v. Merit Systems Protection Board, dealt with the process behind the appeal of a federal census worker’s employment dispute.

The majority opinion overturned the D.C. Circuit Court’s ruling, which was against the petitioner.

But Gorsuch and Thomas actually believe it’s not the court’s job to make laws. What a concept!

