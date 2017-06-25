Westboro members outraged.

Via WNCN:

The Westboro Baptist Church, a controversial church known for picketing soldier’s funerals and holding offense signs, will be picketing the funeral of Youngsville soldier Sgt. Dillon Baldridge today, according to a statement on their website.

Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge, 22, was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Company D, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky, according to a Department of Defense release.

Baldridge was posthumously promoted to a sergeant.

Three U.S. soldiers, including Baldridge, were killed on June 10 when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them. Another soldier was wounded and the attacker was killed.[…]

The church will “peacefully” preach “in lawful proximity to the memorial of [Sgt.] Dillon C. Baldridge” at Ashe County High School’s auditorium, the release said.

Keep reading…