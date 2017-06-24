These people are so disturbed.

Via The Hill:

Vice President Pence was greeted by protestors cloaked in red robes outside a Friday speech in Colorado.

The protestors’ dress was an homage to the TV series and book “The Handmaid’s Tale,” in which women are treated as male property. One protestor carried a sign that read “Stop targeting women’s healthcare,” according to a photo posted on Twitter.

One of the groups that planned the protest called it their way of “making kind of a shocking statement.” The protest was staged outside of Pence’s planned speech to Focus on the Family, an evangelical Christian organization that takes strong conservative stances on political issues including abortion.

