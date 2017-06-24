People are hip to the scam.

Via Daily Caller:

When it comes to coverage of the ongoing investigation into ties between the Russia and the Trump administration, half of Americans think that the media has irresponsibly blown the story out of proportion, according to a NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released Friday.

In response to a question about the appropriateness of media scrutiny of the “Trump allegations,” 50 percent of all respondents say the coverage has been “overdramatized” or “irresponsible.”

About a third of those polled think the coverage is “proper,” while 12 percent say news outlets have been “too restrained” in their coverage of the Russia controversy.

