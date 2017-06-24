This likely means it is dead in the water.

Via Daily Caller:

Republican Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada announced Friday that he is officially opposed to the Republican healthcare plan.

Heller joins Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Ted Cruz of Texas, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin who announced that they didn’t support the current iteration of the plan Thursday shortly after it was published.

“I’m announcing today that in this form I will not support it,” Heller said during a press conference. “It’s going to be very difficult to get me to a yes.”

