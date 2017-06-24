Took him long enough.

Via Washington Times:

A longtime ABC News viewer from Texas is taking out his frustration over its coverage of President Trump with a giant billboard.

San Antonio residents driving along I-10 know exactly how Kyle Courtney feels about ABC News’ stories on possible collusion between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia. The Boerne resident and owner of Wellstar Groundwater Technologies paid for a public parting with the network.[…]

Mr. Courtney released a statement Tuesday to a local NBC affiliate explaining his actions.

“ABC News was the only channel I watched as a child growing up in Texas but I think they have lost touch with America and forgotten the working man,” he said, the station reported. “They don’t represent our voice anymore. Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign was funded by the Clinton Foundation in close coordination with the media, and now we’re seeing them try to fix what they couldn’t fix during the election. They are doing everything they can, night after night, to create narratives and sway people’s direction to impeach Donald Trump.”

The billboard will be up for the next two months.

