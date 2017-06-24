Cornerstones of Trump plan…

Via Free Beacon:

House Republicans are hoping to move forward a pair of bills that tackle illegal immigration next week to carry out President Donald Trump’s agenda of enforcing federal immigration laws.

One of the bills would boost penalties for deported immigrants that try to re-enter the country and the other would target so-called sanctuary cities, Politico reported.

The former bill is named “Kate’s Law” after a young woman named Kate Steinle, who was shot and killed in San Francisco by an illegal immigrant who repeatedly was deported but returned. The latter bill, targeting cities and counties that do not cooperate with federal immigration officials, is called “No Sanctuaries for Criminals Act.”

