Via The Hill:

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton dubbed the GOP “the death party” on Friday.

She blasted Republicans in a tweet over the Senate GOP’s recently unveiled bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare. “Forget death panels,” Clinton tweeted. “If Republicans pass this bill, they’re the death party.”

Clinton’s jab follows an earlier tweet urging her followers to “speak out” against the Senate GOP’s bill.

“[President] Obama is right. This is a critical moment about choosing people over politics,” Clinton tweeted. “Speak out against this bill.”

