What’s worse, he appears to have been taped as blackmail to help support another Democrat in her own controversy over what she said about Scalise. These people are just disgusting and they’re all very sick…

Via Daily Caller:

An official in the Nebraska state Democratic party has been removed from his position after an audio recording surfaced of him saying that he wished Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise had been killed last week when he was shot by a Democratic gunman during a congressional baseball practice.

Party chairwoman Jane Kleeb removed Phil Montag as chairman of the technology committee after an audio recording surfaced earlier this week of him saying that he was “glad” that Scalise was shot and that he wished “he was fucking dead.”

Scalise was seriously wounded after being shot by James Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old Illinois political activist who had volunteered for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

