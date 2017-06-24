They had the perfect cover until they got greedy.

Via Palm Beach Post:

An early-morning raid broke the relative quiet of a large Florida retirement community that turned up drugs, weapons and — in a distinctly Florida twist — evidence of a golf cart chop shop.

Sumter County deputies said undercover deputies had bought drugs at the residence three different times, according to Villages-News.com. Deputies also said the residence also had spurred multiple complaints from neighbors after the theft of several golf carts.

Once inside, investigators found numerous parts of golf carts, including windshields, wheels, seat cushions and tires. But deputies say they have not been able to tie any of the recent thefts to the five people who were arrested in the bust.

According to WFTV, an older man owns the home, but investigators say he didn’t know what had been going on. Kathleen Unrath, the man’s niece and one of the five who was arrested, had moved in and allowed others into the house.

