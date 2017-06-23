Now please don't read anything into this, but
tick tick tick tick tick tick tick tick tick pic.twitter.com/fc0By0CWqK
— Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) June 6, 2017
Now that Trump was forced to admit there are no tapes, Comey is going to drop the lie?
Via Daily Caller:
A longtime friend of James Comey is teasing what could be a bombshell story about the former FBI director and his interactions with President Trump.
Benjamin Wittes, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, posted an ominous message on Twitter on Friday: “TICK TICK TICK TICK TICK TICK.”