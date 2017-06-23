Now please don't read anything into this, but

Now that Trump was forced to admit there are no tapes, Comey is going to drop the lie?

Via Daily Caller:

A longtime friend of James Comey is teasing what could be a bombshell story about the former FBI director and his interactions with President Trump.

Benjamin Wittes, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, posted an ominous message on Twitter on Friday: “TICK TICK TICK TICK TICK TICK.”

Keep reading…