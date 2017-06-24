Social justice warriors outraged.

Via Law Officer:

A judge declared a mistrial Friday after a jury deadlocked in the case of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing who shot and killed an unarmed black man during a 2015 traffic stop.

The mistrial was the third time in a week that jurors weighing a fatal shooting by a police officer did not convict the officer involved, following acquittals in other cases. It was also the second time a jury has deadlocked considering this particular shooting.

Judge Leslie E. Ghiz, speaking from the bench, read from a note sent by the jurors who said they were “almost evenly split regarding our votes toward a final verdict” and unable to reach a unanimous decision.

