CNN viewers need pictures.

Via The Daily Caller:

CNN sent a courtroom sketch artist to Sean Spicer’s White House press briefing Friday to express frustration with the White House banning video or live audio recordings at some recent briefings.

Supreme Court sketch artist Bill Hennessy was the artist present, according to CNN’s Brain Stelter. The news organization wanted to send an artist to sketch the scene so that the public could get a sense of what the room looked like during the briefing, due to the fact that there has been no live audio or video allowed at many recent briefings.

Keep reading…