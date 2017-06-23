Very sweet!

President Donald Trump and the first family took a break from politics to celebrate on Thursday, but the President didn’t forget about two special guests who’ve been suffering.

The family attended its first Congressional picnic and had a great time on the White House South Lawn, which was decorated to look like New York City’s Central Park, the Daily Mail reported.

The Trumps had a ball, with first lady Melania Trump kissing babies and mingling with guests while Ivanka Trump played with her daughter, Arabella Kushner, in the Rose Garden.

The president spoke to the attendees briefly and made sure to mention his “thoughts and prayers” were with Rep. Steve Scalise who was injured in an assassination attempt by a former Bernie Sanders volunteer.

President Trump has kept in close contact with his friend Scalise and his progress since the shooting, and sat with him bedside in the hospital while he was still in critical condition.

Scalise and his family are pictured below as prayers across the country went out to him and his recovery:

Trump made sure to give Scalise’s two children special treatment at the picnic for all they’ve been through.

