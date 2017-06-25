Opposing views are a micro-aggression.

Via Campus Reform:

A graduate student at the University of St. Francis attacked one of her professors on Twitter for suggesting she read a paper published by the Cato Institute.

Jennifer Martin, a graduate student studying Medical Sociology, fired off numerous tweets condemning the professor for suggesting that she read The Grass is Not Always Greener, a Cato paper written by Michael Tanner on how the United States healthcare system would benefit from pro-market reform.

The professor, Fran Steel, told Martin in an email exchange that the article “might give you a broader perspective on the subject,” to which Martin replied indignantly that the article was “written by the Cato Institute, a think tank founded by the Koch Brothers.”

The article was not mandatory, but rather came as a suggested reading from the professor, which Martin said was recommended “in rebuttal to a previous discussion” she had been having with the professor.

She later posted the exchange on Twitter, lamenting that her professor had “just assigned reading material written by Cato institute-conservative propaganda machine funded by Koch bros. Wow!”

She followed up after the tweet started to attract attention, bashing both her school and her professor for the “assignment,” and even tweeting her diatribe at MSNBC, NBC Nightly News, and ABC in hopes they’d cover her professor’s misstep.

“I pay big [money] to go to [The University of St. Francis],” she wrote. “They assign me ideological garbage. We pay astronomical amounts for higher education in this country. Don’t throw me an article published by a political think tank.”

