She was known as “crocodile jaws” because she bit hundreds of women who violated the Islamic State Group’s harsh modesty laws; that is, until assailants knocked out her teeth in a swift act of justice.

According to U.K.’s Daily Mail, unknown attackers ambushed the woman outside her house in the Iraqi town of Hawija, Kirkuk. During the attack, the assailants knocked out the woman’s teeth in revenge for her actions.

“Crocodile jaws” was aptly named. Her job was to sink her teeth into the hands of any woman who dared to violated the jihadists’ strict moral and modesty code.

