Uh oh!

Via Law News:

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and wife Jane Sanders have hired two high-powered attorneys to represent her in a FBI investigation for alleged fraud. Jeff Weaver, an adviser for the Vermont Senator, told POLITICO that they’ve hired Burlington-based Rich Cassidy, and defense lawyer Larry Robbins, known for representing I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby.

The investigation stems from an Jan. 10, 2016 letter sent to the then-U.S Attorney for Vermont, Eric S. Miller. The law firm diGenova & Toensing LLP, representing local parishioners, and contend that Burlington College President Jane Sanders engaged in fraud when her school purchased land from a Catholic diocese.

In 2010, the now-defunct Burlington took out a bank loan to make the deal, but that required a minimum commitment of $2.27 million in grant and donations. The letter, authored by Bracy C. Toensing, said she supplied evidence saying they had $2.6 million in the needed money.

