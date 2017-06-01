Yeah and unicorns should exist and fart money.

Via The Hill:

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) slammed Senate Republicans’ healthcare overhaul bill on Friday, saying that it’s grounded in “propping up” insurance companies.

He also called for the creation of a healthcare law that would reduce insurance costs to as little as $1 a day for at least some consumers.

“What I’d like to do is legalize inexpensive insurance, and you should be able to get insurance for $1 a day. I mean, you really should,” Paul said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “The insurance companies make all the money; all of this is predicated upon still propping up the insurance companies.”

