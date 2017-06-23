According to Debbie Wasserman Schultz, DHS knew the Russians were in the server for a year and did nothing. So either you didn’t think it was important and it only became important to blame after losing. And/or the Obama admin was complicit.

Via Daily Caller:

Some senior Obama officials lament that they did not do enough to stop Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Former President Barack Obama’s handling of the response to Russia’s attempts have come under intense scrutiny from Republicans and Democrats. The only public warning of the Russian governments’ efforts came in an Oct. 7 memo from the Director of National Intelligence ascribing Democratic National Committee hacks to Russia.

