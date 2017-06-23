Nice!

Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law legislation giving the Department of Veterans Affairs more power to fire failed employees and protect whistleblowers who uncover wrongdoing at the agency.

The Veterans Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act passed the house by a 368-55 vote earlier in June, CNN reports. It passed the Senate by a unanimous voice vote.

“One of my greatest honors and joys during the presidential campaign was the time I spent going all across the country with our nations really and truly incredible veterans,” Trump said.

