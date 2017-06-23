Yet, this isn’t bigotry? Because he’s a white male (and he’s not rich), he deserves to be tortured to death? Wow…

Via Daily Caller:

A professor at the University of Delaware has declared that Otto Warmbier was a “spoiled,” “white, rich, clueless” American college student who “got exactly what he deserved” when he recently ended up comatose and then dead at the age of 22 after serving part of a lengthy prison sentence in North Korea.

The taxpayer-funded professor, Katherine Dettwyler, made her comments on Wednesday on Facebook and in the comments section of a National Review article.

Warmbier was detained in North Korea in 2016 after he was accused of stealing one of the country’s propaganda posters. He was sentenced to 15 years hard labor in North Korea for this minor crime. He was finally returned to the United States 17 months later but was in a coma due to severe brain damage. He died on Monday.

“Is it wrong of me to think that Otto Warmbier got exactly what he deserved?” Dettwyler wondered on Facebook. “He went to North Korea, for fuck’s sake, and then acted like a spoiled, naive, arrogant, US college student who had never had to face the consequences of his actions.”

Keep reading…