I wouldn’t dismiss Schiff so easily as a possibility, Schiff has lied publicly claiming there was evidence of collusion and then had to backtrack off of that.

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R., S.C.) appeared incensed on Thursday that someone leaked Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats’ private congressional testimony and made it clear that he wants to know who is responsible.

Gowdy explained to CNN’s Erin Burnett how he and the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.), told Coats that their conversation would not be selectively leaked. Since then, it has been.

“What I found out, Erin, is that about eight hours ago Adam Schiff and I looked Dan Coats in the eyes and we assured him that there would be no selective leaking of his testimony to us and I’ll be damned if eight hours later there aren’t three different leaks with what he told us,” Gowdy said.

Keep reading…