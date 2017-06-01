Imagine the outrage if someone said that about Gabby Giffords.

Via ABC:

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) – A Nebraska Democratic Party official is now in hot water. An audio recording was posted on YouTube Thursday with Phil Montag, a technology chairman, voicing how glad he was that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., got shot last week at a GOP baseball practice. Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb confirmed to FOX 42 News Thursday it was really his voice.

“His whole job is to get people, convince Republicans to (expletive) kick people off (expletive) health care. I’m glad he got shot,” said Montag in the audio recording.

Montag is now looking for a new job; Kleeb let him go after the recording became public.

“I wish he was (expletive) dead,” said Montag in the recording.

“We obviously condemn any kind of violence, whether it’s comments on Facebook or comments in a meeting,” said Kleeb when reached by phone Thursday.

