Why couldn’t it be in public? Hope they grill the hell out of him.

Via Washington Examiner:

The House Intelligence Committee next week plans to interview John Podesta as part of its investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, according to a new report.

CNN reported Thursday night that the meeting with Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman last year, will occur in private.

Intelligence agencies say Podesta’s email account was hacked by the Russians. The contents of Podesta’s emails were made public by WikiLeaks in the months before the election.