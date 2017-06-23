Johnny Depp: "When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?"

Attempted assassination of GOP members of Congress was just a week ago and people wonder why?

Via Townhall:

Appearing at the Glastonbury Music Festival Thursday evening, Johnny Depp asked the audience, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

Depp was apparently alluding to the assassination of President Lincoln by actor John Wilkes Booth in Ford’s Theatre in 1865.

“I’m not insinuating anything,” he added, “by the way this will be in the press and it will be horrible.”

As the crowd cheered, Depp said: “I want to clarify I’m not an actor, I lie for a living. However, it’s been awhile and maybe it’s time.”

Depp introduced the topic by saying he thinks “Trump needs help,” saying, “there are a lot of dark places he could go.”

The Secret Service said in a statement that they were “aware of the comment in question. For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities.”

