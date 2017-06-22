Will get rid of Obamacare taxes and mandates.

Via Free Beacon:

Today, Senate Republicans introduced their legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act, called the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017.

According to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), the bill will eliminate Obamacare’s taxes and eliminate the law’s individual and employer mandates in an attempt to lower premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

“It will eliminate costly Obamacare taxes that are passed on to consumers so we can put downward pressure on premiums,” said McConnell. “We agreed on the need to free Americans from Obamacare’s mandates, and policies contained in a discussion draft will repeal the individual mandate so Americans are no longer forced to buy insurance they don’t need or can’t afford.”

“We will repeal the employer mandate so Americans no longer see their hours and take-home pay cut by employers because of it,” he said. “We agreed on the need to improve the affordability of health insurance, and policies contained in the discussion draft will do that.”

