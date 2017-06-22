Pretty soon, you may not have an ISIS there to join…

A New York man was arrested Wednesday night at John F. Kennedy International Airport and charged with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State, according to the Justice Department.

Saddam Mohamed Raishani, 30, attempted to travel overseas to join ISIS in Syria, according to a criminal complaint.

Joon H. Kim, the acting U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York, said in a press release that Raishani, who also went by “Adam,” planned to “wage violent jihad.”

