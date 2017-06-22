Now, all they have to do is get it passed, a tall order as they may not have the votes…

Via Daily Caller:

The Senate health care bill released Thursday includes a provision to defund Planned Parenthood for one year.

The bill, which has drawn criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for the secretive way in which it was drafted, will prohibit federal funding of any organizations that provide abortions except in instances of incest or rape or those in which the mother’s life is threatened.

The legislation keeps Obamacare subsidies until 2020 rather than adopting the tax credits implemented in the House passed health care bill since limiting those tax credits to exclude abortion providers may have violated Senate budget rules.