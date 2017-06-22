Steady and good success against both ISIS and Al Qaeda.

Via Free Beacon:

A senior leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula was killed in Yemen last week by a U.S. airstrike, U.S. Central Command announced Thursday.

Abu Khattab al Awlaqi, the emir for AQAP’s terrorist stronghold in the Shabwah governorate, was killed in the strike along with two of his associates, according to a Centcom press release.

“Al Awlaqi was a senior leader responsible for planning and conducting terrorist attacks against civilians,” CENTCOM said in a statement. “He had significant influence throughout AQAP’s terrorist stronghold, had ties and access to the group’s other senior leaders, and was implicated in planning and leading efforts to exacerbate instability in southern Yemen.”

