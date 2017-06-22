This is what people voted for, actually caring about Americans.

Via Free Beacon:

Families and advocates of U.S. prisoners held in Iran are encouraged by a new focus from the Trump administration and Congress to secure the safe return of their loved ones after experiencing several disappointments during the final year of President Obama’s tenure.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee plans to hold a hearing in July featuring testimony from families of U.S. hostages held in Iran. Next week, the panel’s Middle East and North Africa subcommittee will mark up a bipartisan resolution calling on Iran to unconditionally release all U.S. citizens and permanent legal residents.

The mark-up also will include previously passed language pressing Tehran to follow through on its promises, made public early last year, of assistance in the case of Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who disappeared in Iran in 2007, and condemn Iran’s persecution of its Baha’i minority.

“We are trying to put more focus on the human rights issue and hostages issue in Iran,” Edward Acevedo, a staff director for the subcommittee chaired by Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R., Fla.) told the Washington Free Beacon.

The House action is an attempt to bolster a stepped-up effort by the Trump administration over the last several weeks to free other Americans and U.S. permanent legal residents held in Iran, along with additional U.S. hostages held overseas.

