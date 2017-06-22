You go, Nancy!

Via Free Beacon:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) responded Thursday to criticism from Democratic colleagues asking her to step down from her leadership post and President Donald Trump’s subsequent tweet mocking her for helping Republicans politically.

Some Republican members have said that it would be good for their party if Pelosi remains the top Democrat in the House. These remarks followed heavy criticism from Democratic lawmakers of Pelosi’s leadership following Tuesday’s special election losses in Georgia and South Carolina.

Voices within the Democratic party, including Rep. Kathleen Rice (D., N.Y.), are calling for new leadership.

Amid the backlash against Pelosi, Trump went on Twitter to mockingly signal his support for the California Democrat.