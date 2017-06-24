Suck it up, buttercups.

Via WBTV:

A North Carolina senator from Mecklenburg County compared the media to terrorists in a series of tweets Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Senator Dan Bishop (R-Mecklenburg) used the term “jihad media” three times in a series of tweets about stories Wednesday night, including a story from the Raleigh News & Observer about funding cuts to the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office in the budget deal worked out by Republican lawmakers.

Bishop, whose district stretches across most of Mecklenburg County, confirmed that he purposely used a word commonly associated with terrorists to characterize the media in a subsequent tweet Wednesday night.

But, even as he confirmed he intended to compare reporters to terrorists, Bishop also claimed he was using a different definition of ‘jihad’, tweeting that the word can also mean “any vigorous, emotional crusade.”

