This from the man who seized one-sixth of the U.S. economy and converted it to a government run entitlement program.

Via Mediaite:

As the GOP gets closer to undoing his signature legislative accomplishment, former President Barack Obama is weighing in, hoping for a bipartisan compromise on health care.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the 44th President ripped the Senate’s health care bill released Thursday morning.

“The Senate bill, unveiled today, is not a health care bill,” Obama said. “It’s a massive transfer of wealth from middle-class and poor families to the richest people in America.”

Obama is not alone in his criticism of the legislation. Senators from both parties came out against it, meaning it will likely need to be revised in order for it to pass.

The former President is calling for wholesale changes, not cosmetic fixes.

“Simply put, if there’s a chance you might get sick, get old, or start a family – this bill will do you harm,” Obama said. “And small tweaks over the course of the next couple weeks, under the guise of making these bills easier to stomach, cannot change the fundamental meanness at the core of this legislation.”

