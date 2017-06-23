Bill’s certainly the expert on avoiding being charged with sexual assault. He’s been accused of being a prolific serial rapist for 40 years and avoided charges until just a couple of years ago.

Via TMZ:

Bill Cosby wants to spread the word to young people about sexual assault … how to avoid being accused of it. Cosby’s spokespeople, Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson, told “Good Day Alabama” Wednesday the comedian is planning a series of town halls this summer to educate young people about sexual assault. More specifically, they say he’s planning on teaching ’em how to look out for warning signs from potential victims and accusations that could follow. Wyatt says Cosby’s gonna start his new tour of sorts in July, explaining that young people — especially athletes — need to “know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things they shouldn’t be doing.”

