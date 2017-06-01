They’re never going to stop with this.

Via Washington Examiner:

Former President Barack Obama’s DHS secretary accused President Trump on Thursday of increasing the likelihood of future cyberattacks against U.S. election systems through his defensive response to Russia’s 2016 attack on the Democratic Party.

“[T]he current administration in power is sending the signals basically that this will be tolerated if [foreign governments] do this,” Jeh Johnson, who led the Department of Homeland Security in Obama’s second term, said during a national security forum on Capitol Hill. “We have yet to see any strong statement from the current administration condemning what the Russians did, and warning them not to do it again.”

Keep reading…