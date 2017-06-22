Once again, Donald Trump drives MSM crazy by leading them on a wild goose chase. He also manages a masterful troll to keep Comey honest.

Via The Hill:

The recordings President Trump purported to have of his White House conversations with former FBI Director James Comey do not exist, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Trump acknowledged himself shortly after the Bloomberg report that he did not record his meetings with Comey, but suggested that the conversations may have been monitored by “electronic surveillance.”

Keep reading…