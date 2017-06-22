So dumb. Hard to argue he’s not listening to you if you reject his invitations. And for a stupid reason.

Via Politico:

The Congressional Black Caucus is expected to reject an invitation to meet with President Donald Trump, according to four sources close to the group.

The Trump administration, sources said, has done nothing to advance the CBC’s priorities since the group’s executive board first met with Trump in March. And members are worried the request for a caucus-wide meeting would amount to little more than a photo op that the president could use to bolster his standing among African-Americans.

“No one wants to be a co-star on the reality show,” said one senior Democratic aide.

Lawmakers in the 49-member group each received an invitation last week from Omarosa Manigault, the-reality-TV-star-turned-White-House-aide who has pitched herself as an unofficial liaison to the CBC.

