Instead of nonsense Russia allegations, how about doing more investigation of terrorism, including this?

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R., Utah) has released an office voicemail from March in which a man from Florida who threatened to “hang [Chaffetz] from a lamppost.”

“Hey Jason Chaffetz— I suggest you prepare for the battle, motherf*cker and the apocalypse,” the caller yelled. “Because we are going to hunt your ass down, wrap a rope around your neck and hang you from a lamppost!”

The man has since been arrested.

