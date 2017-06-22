Great question. Now that Debbie Wasserman Schultz is clearly lying about it, what are they trying to cover up?

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R., S.C.) wondered Wednesday why the Democratic National Committee did not turn over its hacked computer server to authorities after the organization said it never received federal assistance, floating the possibility that the DNC had something it “didn’t want law enforcement to see.”

Gowdy spoke with Fox News host Martha MacCallum about why the DNC did not turn over its server to the Department of Homeland Security or FBI officials who could have helped patch holes in the organization’s network to prevent future cyber intrusions.

The DNC was hacked during the 2016 presidential election and thousands of emails were subsequently published by WikiLeaks.

