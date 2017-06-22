Violent left strikes again…

Via Free Beacon:

An Ohio man has been charged with threatening to “assault, kidnap, or murder a United States official” after authorities said he left a voicemail threatening the life and family of Rep. Steve Stivers (R., Ohio).

E. Stanley Hoff, 68, faces a 10-year prison sentence after his arrest for the chilling message left with Stivers’ office in Hilliard, Ohio, which referenced the shooting last week of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R., La.) and four others at a Republican baseball practice, the Columbus Dispatch reports.

“I’ve seen the prayer ya’ll were saying at the baseball diamond … I think ya’ll better hit your knees and pray for the people that you’re screwin’ up their lives,” the message stated, according to a criminal complaint filed by Capitol Police in U.S. District Court in Columbus.

“We’re coming to get every goddamn one of you and your families. Maybe the next one taken down will be your daughter. Huh? Or your wife. Or even you.”

