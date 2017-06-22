This is in direct contradiction to what the FBI has said and what Jeh Johnson just testified to yesterday. Which raises the question, what are they hiding?

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D., Fla.) said Wednesday that while she was chair of the Democratic National Committee, she was never contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the DNC hack.

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, who served during the Obama administration, had testified earlier that day the DNC rejected help from his department.

“At no point during my tenure at the DNC did anyone from the FBI or any other government agency contact or communicate with me about Russian intrusion on the DNC network,” Schultz said in a statement.

“It is astounding to me that the chair of an organization like the DNC was never contacted by the FBI or any other agency concerned about these intrusions,” Schultz said. “As a member of Congress, I had the unique clearance to hear any classified briefing that would be involved in such an intrusion, and the FBI clearly should have come to me with that information. They did not.”

