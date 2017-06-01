Time to wipe these sh*t stains off the face of the Earth once and for all.

Via DW:

The UN Children’s Fund on Thursday decried the targeted killing of children by the self-styled “Islamic State” (IS) militant group as a means to punish families trapped in Mosul.

“They are using children as a weapon of war to prevent people from fleeing,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF’s Iraq representative. “This just highlights how indiscriminate and catastrophic this war is.”

IS rose to notoriety in 2014 when it captured large swathes of territory in Syria and Iraq, culminating in the occupation of Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city. In October, Iraqi-led forces launched a major operation to recapture the city.

Backed by a US-led coalition, Iraqi forces have managed to retake most of the city, except for the Old City center, considered the last district under the militant group’s control.