‘Canadian citizen’ of Tunisian origin. He apparently asked why the police didn’t kill him. Guess he was hoping for his 72 virgins. Sorry, none for you today…

Via NY Post:

An America-hating terrorist from Canada cried “Allahu akbar!” and stabbed a cop in the neck at a Michigan airport Wednesday — and later told the FBI he was avenging the deaths of Muslims in the Mideast, authorities said.

The feds identified the attacker as Amor Ftouhi, 50, who entered the US from Quebec on June 16.

FBI special agent David Gelios said during a press briefing that authorities believe Ftouhi acted alone, and that he told them during interrogation that he “had a hatred for the US” for killing people in the war-torn countries and that “you are all going to die.”

Lt. Jeff Neville was standing at his post at the top of an escalator at the Bishop International Airport in Flint at about 9:45 a.m. when he was attacked from behind with what Gelios said was a 12-inch knife with an 8-inch serrated blade.

Keep reading…