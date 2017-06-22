Because it fits with the Resistance’s sense of entitlement. They should have what they want, because they want it. Not because they have to justify, prove or convince anybody there’s rationality there. Therefore why should we give anything up? We are right about everything.

Via Politico:

How much do Democrats really want to defeat Donald Trump?

It shouldn’t be a question, given the amount of outrage and agitation on the left over Trump, but it’s worth asking in the wake of the latest Democratic failure to notch an electoral victory for the resistance, this time in the Georgia special election.

There’s no doubt that Democrats want to watch TV programs that excoriate the president. They want to give money to candidates opposing him. They want to fantasize about frog-marching him straight from his impeachment proceedings to the nearest federal penitentiary. But do they want to do the one thing that would make it easier to win tough races in marginal areas, namely moderate on the cultural issue? Not so much.

In retrospect, Jon Ossoff’s loss in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District was overdetermined. He didn’t live in the district. He had no record of public service. Youthful to a fault, he looked like he should have been running for class president. Yet it didn’t help that he was an orthodox liberal who conceded nothing on cultural issues, even though he was running in a Republican district in the South.

In this, Ossoff merely reflected his party’s attitude. Stopping Trump is imperative, so long as it doesn’t require the party rethinking its uncompromising stance on abortion, guns or immigration. Every old rule should be thrown out in the cause of the resistance—except the tried-and-true orthodoxies on social issues.

If Democrats had to choose between opposing an honest-to-goodness coup and endorsing a ban on abortion after 20 weeks, they’d probably have to think about it. And if they dared pick opposition to the coup, NARAL Pro Choice America would come after them hammer and tongs.

The Georgia special election showed the limits of the resistance, a partisan phenomenon with no crossover appeal. The idea that a significant portion of the GOP is watching CNN’s hour-by-hour coverage of the so-called Russia scandal and eagerly awaiting the opportunity to send a message to President Trump about how Michael Flynn should have been more careful about disclosing his lobbying work is otherworldly.

