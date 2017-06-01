Via Washington Examiner:

America’s millennials, the largest living generation in the world, are hung up on their student debt, so much so that they think it’s about as bad as their greatest fear — global warming.

And don’t even try to compare their average debt of $28,400 to the murderous regime running North Korea — seven in 10 say their personal crisis is much worse.

The pressure they feel from the weight of their loans was revealed in a new survey provided to Secrets by LendEDU, which charts the impacts of loans and student financial aid.

In the latest survey, it said that there are 43.3 million student loan borrowers with a total debt of $1.41 trillion. Some 60 percent of Americans graduate college with student debt, and the average default rate is 11.8 percent.

