Leg thrill alert.

Via Daily Caller:

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews was a big suck up with Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) during the senator’s appearance on “Hardball” Wednesday night. The whole segment was the equivalent of a big, sloppy wet kiss.

The topic of the interview was the GOP’s secret health care bill. […]

At the conclusion of the interview, Matthews asked Booker to dinner — just the two of them.

“Remember you promised we’re going to have dinner some night,” Matthews said. “We have to have a sit-down dinner you and I, talk about all these issues, off camera, and learn about this challenge we face in this country. Cause you’re a comer. People are talking about you, sir. I want to learn ahead about you. A lot of talk about Cory Booker, okay?”