Some things never change.

Via Washington Examiner:

Seven months after the election, Hillary Clinton remains as unpopular today as she was after November’s election, a new poll found.

According to Gallup, Americans’ views of the Democratic presidential candidate remain unchanged, as 41 percent of people said they have a favorable view of Clinton, who challenged President Trump in last year’s presidential race.

Clinton’s favorability has remained unchanged over the last seven months, Gallup reported, with 43 percent of Americans saying they had a positive view of the 2016 presidential candidate in November. Her favorability dropped to 41 percent in December, and has been the same since then.

With the exception of Clinton, losing presidential candidates over the last 25 years have seen a boost of at least 4 percentage points in their favorability after the election, according to previous Gallup polls.